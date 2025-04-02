LA Times Today: California international students on alert as Trump ramps up arrests of pro-Palestinian activists

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A student at Tufts University arrested last week by ICE agents is one of several international students being targeted by the Trump administration over their pro-Palestinian activism. The arrests come after a Trump signed an executive order targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses.



L.A. Times education reporter Jaweed Kaleem writes that international students in California are on alert and taking measures to protect themselves.