VIDEO | 06:06
LA Times Today: California international students on alert as Trump ramps up arrests of pro-Palestinian activists
Politics

LA Times Today: California international students on alert as Trump ramps up arrests of pro-Palestinian activists

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A student at Tufts University arrested last week by ICE agents is one of several international students being targeted by the Trump administration over their pro-Palestinian activism. The arrests come after a Trump signed an executive order targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses.

L.A. Times education reporter Jaweed Kaleem writes that international students in California are on alert and taking measures to protect themselves.
PoliticsLA Times Today
