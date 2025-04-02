‘Star Wars’ actor Alden Ehrenreich’s mission to make L.A. a ‘theater city’ involves a 119-year-old trolley station

Alden Ehrenreich, known for his role in Star Wars, is on a mission to transform Los Angeles into a thriving theater hub. He recently purchased a historic 119-year-old trolley station, which he has converted into a playhouse called the Huron Station Playhouse. This initiative is part of his broader goal to revitalize the local arts scene, bringing more live theater to L.A. The space combines historical preservation with modern creativity, aiming to offer a unique, immersive cultural experience.