Trump declares ‘Liberation Day,’ announces tariffs on goods and automobiles worldwide

President Trump announced sweeping tariffs in a Rose Garden speech Wednesday that was closely watched by world leaders anticipating convulsions in global markets.

In an effort to bring manufacturing back to the United States, Trump said he would slap what he called “reciprocal tariffs” on countries that currently tax U.S. goods.