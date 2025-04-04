LA Times Today: The protectors of Santa Monica Bay are caving to Trump’s dangerous demands

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Trump administration is engaged in a full on assault on anything deemed “D.E.I.” or “woke.” A mere mention of diversity, environmental justice or underserved communities on a website or grant application could mean having funding slashed or federal contracts cancelled.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth wrote about a local environmental group and its decision to fall in line.