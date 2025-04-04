LA Times Today: Under Trump, the Voice of America has fallen silent. U.S. enemies are cheering

During World War II, the Voice of America was created to broadcast messages of freedom and democracy to a global audience. It was an anti-propaganda tool used to fight disinformation from the Axis powers.



Now the Trump administration is trying to gut it, putting the entire staff on leave. But VOA has not gone silent just yet. A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order, halting the administration’s efforts to dismantle the government-funded news service.



Geoffrey Cowan is the former director of VOA and wrote a guest column for the L.A. Times.