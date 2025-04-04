Gabriela Jaquez helps UCLA to historic Final Four

Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA basketball player, is coming off a strong performance that helped push the Bruins to the first Final Four in school history. She played for the Mexican national team during the summer and is the younger sister of Miami Heat player and former Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr., one of the few Mexican American players in the NBA.

