Gabriela Jaquez helps UCLA to historic Final Four

Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA basketball player, is coming off a strong performance that helped push the Bruins to the first Final Four in school history. She played for the Mexican national team during the summer and is the younger sister of Miami Heat player and former Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr., one of the few Mexican American players in the NBA.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.