Mookie Betts will go to the White House and Freddie Freeman to the IL

Los Angeles Times beat reporter Jack Harris talks about Mookie Betts’ decision to go to the Trump White House with the team on Monday while providing an update to Freddie Freeman, who was recently added to the injured list due to aggravating his 2024 ankle injury.
Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.