Mookie Betts will go to the White House and Freddie Freeman to the IL

Los Angeles Times beat reporter Jack Harris talks about Mookie Betts’ decision to go to the Trump White House with the team on Monday while providing an update to Freddie Freeman, who was recently added to the injured list due to aggravating his 2024 ankle injury.