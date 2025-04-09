LA Times Today: They were called gang members and deported. Families say their only crime was having tattoos

President Trump has been promising mass deportations since he was a candidate and by now, you’re familiar with the case of the Maryland man swept up in the sweeps and mistakenly deported. The government admitted it was an administrative error.



But while that case plays out in the courts, two other deportees – jailed in a prison in El Salvador – are also professing their innocence. They say their crime was having the wrong tattoo.



Patrick McDonnell is the L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief and joined Lisa McRee with their story.