LA Times Today: Apple’s documentary on Dodgers provides ‘all-access’ look at World Series run

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Dodgers were honored at the White House Monday to celebrate their 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees. And now, the thrill and the drama of L.A.’s championship run is captured in a new Apple TV+ documentary called, “Fight for Glory.”



L.A. Times baseball reporter Bill Shaikin joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.