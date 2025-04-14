Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:44
The best place to cool down at Coachella
Food

By Danielle Dorsey
David Viramontes and Mark E. Potts
The best place to cool down at Coachella is this hidden tiki bar in the 12 Peaks VIP area of the festival. Danielle Dorsey takes us inside.
FoodEntertainment & Arts
Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

