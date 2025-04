El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele won’t return Maryland man deported by error

Trump administration officials acknowledge Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported by mistake but say they can’t compel El Salvador to return him to the United States. “Of course I’m not going to do it,” said Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, when asked if he would return Abrego Garcia.