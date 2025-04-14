For these older women, stand-up comedy offers ‘a new lease on life’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



It’s no secret that the Los Angeles comedy scene can be brutal and unforgiving. But for these older women, comedy offered an outlet for self-discovery at an age where they say women can become invisible. The pay off — of drafting jokes, reworking material and performing at open mics and shows — is the thrill of the applause, yes, but even more so, the emotional freedom it affords them.