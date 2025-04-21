Pope Francis dies at 88

The first pontiff from Latin America, Francis helped galvanize the Roman Catholic Church with his warm, empathetic, humble, no-nonsense manner. Francis was beloved by many for his public displays of compassion, commitment to social justice and willingness to shake up the scandal-ridden Vatican. He largely hewed to the church’s conservative line on social issues such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights but urged clerics not to be “obsessed with” those issues. His emphasis on God’s love and his demand that the church go out and minister to oppressed and needy people impressed even those who disagreed with him.



