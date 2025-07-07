These world-champion drivers race toy cars for a living

The radio control (RC) hobby has a storied history in California, where toy car manufacturing boomed during the 1970s and 1980s, putting ready-to-run buggies and trucks into the hands of children and adults alike. But the state is also home to a handful of hobbyists who’ve made a career out of racing RC cars.These pro RC racers travel nearly half the year to compete in racing events across the globe. In March, they faced off at the 26th annual Dirt Nitro Challenge in Perris, C.A. — the unofficial kickoff to the pro racing season.