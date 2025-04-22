Newsom makes $24 generic Narcan available to all Californians

California residents are now eligible to buy naloxone — the generic drug for Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses — for $24 through the state’s prescription website CalRx, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a release Monday.



“Life-saving medications shouldn’t come with a life-altering price tag. CalRx is about making essential drugs like naloxone affordable and accessible for all — not the privileged few,” Newsom said in the release.



Naloxone is an easy-to-use nasal spray medication that reverses drug overdoses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that anyone who is at risk of overdose, or knows someone who may be at risk, should carry naloxone in case of an emergency.



