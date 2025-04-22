Bass proposes laying off about 1,650 city workers, a quarter of them civilians at LAPD

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a proposed budget on Monday that would eliminate a nearly $1-billion financial gap by cutting more than 2,700 city positions — about 1,650 of them through layoffs.



The $14-billion spending plan, which covers the 2025-26 fiscal year, would provide funding for scores of new hires at the Fire Department, three months after the Palisades fire destroyed thousands of homes and killed 12 people.



However, many other agencies would face deep spending reductions, with layoffs hitting 5% of the workforce as the city copes with rising personnel costs, soaring legal payouts and a slowdown in the local economy.



