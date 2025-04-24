Trump fires more immigration judges in what some suspect is a move to bend courts to his will

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print





The Justice Department’s move last week to fire at least eight immigration judges, including four from California, is raising fears among Democratic leaders, academics and others that the Trump Administration is chipping away at due process protections for immigrants.



“These firings made no sense,” said Matt Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, the union representing the nation’s 700 immigration judges.The Executive Office for Immigration Review, or EOIR, which runs the immigration court system, fired at least two dozen more immigration judges and supervising judges in February, including five from California courts, according to the judge’s union.

