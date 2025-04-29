LA Times Today: ‘Disrupt, break, defund’: Trump’s first 100 days

President Donald Trump railed against pollsters Monday, calling for them to be investigated for “election fraud” after a number of new polls reported a low approval rating of his first 100 days in office.



L.A. Times D.C. bureau chief Michael Wilner wrote about the president’s first 100 days and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.