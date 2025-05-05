9 unique L.A. foot spas for every type of spa experience

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Foot spas offer more than just soaks. Add-ons, massages, so many things. Los Angeles Times reporter Deborah Vankin has 9 in the L.A. area you must try. All of the foot spas on this list proved to be truly good for the soul — and the sole.