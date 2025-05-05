Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:08
9 unique L.A. foot spas for every type of spa experience
Lifestyle

9 unique L.A. foot spas for every type of spa experience

By Deborah Vankin
 and Mark E. Potts
Foot spas offer more than just soaks. Add-ons, massages, so many things. Los Angeles Times reporter Deborah Vankin has 9 in the L.A. area you must try. All of the foot spas on this list proved to be truly good for the soul — and the sole.
LifestyleHealth & Wellness
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement