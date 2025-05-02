LA Times Today: Dodgers games used to be affordable family entertainment. No more.

The Dodgers are one of the biggest attractions in baseball and have led the major leagues in attendance for more than a decade.



This year, the team has the second highest payroll in baseball at more than $321 million. The Dodgers also have the second highest median ticket price as well!



L.A. Times Bill Shaikin writes the boys in blue are no longer cheap family entertainment