Beyoncé fans talk fashion and what cowboy culture means to them
By Kailyn Brown
 and Mark E. Potts
Before Beyoncé performed at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, we caught up with fans to ask them about their outfit inspiration and what cowboy/western culture means to them.
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When she’s not penning an article, she’s DJing at events and parties around the city.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

