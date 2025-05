Universal’s Fan Fest 2025: “Back to the Future,” “Star Trek,” “One Piece” and more

Universal Fan Fest 2025 is here with beloved fan favorites—from “Back to the Future,” “Star Trek,” “One Piece” and many others. The special evening event includes themed food, photo ops, and immersive experiences for fans to enjoy. The event will take places on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from here to May 18th 2025.