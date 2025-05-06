LA Times Today: Roki Sasaki’s bond with Rikuzentakata endures, long after 2011 tsunami

Roki Sasaki was a highly touted Japanese pitcher who signed with the Dodgers in January. As a young boy his life was forever changed as an earthquake and tsunami destroyed his hometown in Japan.



L.A. Times Dylan Hernandez writes Sasaki’s bond with his seaside community remains strong even after all these years.