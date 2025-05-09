LA Times Today: “Uncharted” chronicles President Biden’s decline ahead of 2024 election

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



It was a presidential debate unlike any other... And one that signaled the beginning of the end of Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign. Since then, questions have swirled about what Biden’s campaign knew about the then-president’s mental fitness and when they knew it.



In his book, “Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History,” author and journalist Chris Whipple has some answers.