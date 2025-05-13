Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:14
We asked fans what being a “queen” means to them at the Queens tour?
By Kailyn Brown
 and Mark E. Potts
When the Queens Tour, featuring Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills came through the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., we wanted to find out what fans thought a “queen” was and what the title meant to them.
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When she’s not penning an article, she’s DJing at events and parties around the city.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

