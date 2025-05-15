Advertisement
Long Beach student arrested on suspicion of arson, participating in viral ‘Chromebook challenge’
By Brenda ElizondoAudience Engagement Editor 
The most recent viral “Chromebook challenge’ has taken school districts by storm.

A 13-year-old Long Beach student was arrested after inserting a foreign object into a school-issued Chromebook, damaging the computer, officials said.

The stunt was part of an online media challenge that encourages young people to jam lead or metal into the computers to ignite sparks or a fire.

