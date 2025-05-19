Curtis Stone gives a tour of Four Stones Farm

With a vineyard, a customized barbecue station and 55 acres to plant, produce and roam, celebrity chef Curtis Stone’s Agoura Hills farm is giving the Australian entrepreneur new ways to grow his culinary reach. In advance of The Los Angeles Times’ 2nd annual Great Australian Bite event, to be held at Four Stones Farm on May 31, the L.A. Times toured the facilities to see just how the production studio and fledgling winery works.