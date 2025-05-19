LA Times Today: Trump promised vast deportations to Mexico. Why are the numbers so low?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



President Donald Trump promised the largest deportation operation in American history, but nearly four months into his second term, it hasn’t happened. In fact, the total number of deportations is lagging behind the Biden administration.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joined Lisa McRee from Mexico City to explain why.