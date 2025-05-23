LA Times Today: Take it from California’s election czar, the SAVE Act is a sham
For much of America’s history, the right to vote was reserved for a select few. African Americans, women and other minorities were unable to cast ballots. Last month, the House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility – or SAVE Act.
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber wrote an opinion piece for the L.A. Times calling the bill “Jim Crow 2.0.”
