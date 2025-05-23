What’s happening with the elephants moved from the L.A. Zoo?

The elephant enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo appeared to be empty Tuesday, prompting concerns from activists wondering whether Billy and Tina, the aging inhabitants, were transferred to another zoo.



The L.A. Zoo announced its decision to move elephants Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, to the Tulsa Zoo last month, frustrating animal rights advocates who have argued they should be retired in a sanctuary.



The possible relocation of the animals is the latest in decades of controversy surrounding the L.A. Zoo’s elephant program, which experts and activists have long criticized because of its small enclosure size and history of deaths and health challenges among its inhabitants.



