Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:32
What’s happening with the elephants moved from the L.A. Zoo?
California

What’s happening with the elephants moved from the L.A. Zoo?

By Brenda ElizondoAudience Engagement Editor 
The elephant enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo appeared to be empty Tuesday, prompting concerns from activists wondering whether Billy and Tina, the aging inhabitants, were transferred to another zoo.

The L.A. Zoo announced its decision to move elephants Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, to the Tulsa Zoo last month, frustrating animal rights advocates who have argued they should be retired in a sanctuary.

The possible relocation of the animals is the latest in decades of controversy surrounding the L.A. Zoo’s elephant program, which experts and activists have long criticized because of its small enclosure size and history of deaths and health challenges among its inhabitants.

California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement