LA Times Today: Are ICE agent checks on migrant children to protect them or deport them?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



450,000 children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents were released to sponsors under the Biden administration. Now, President Donald Trump has a plan to track down unaccompanied minors to find out if they are being trafficked. But some are wondering if the immigration welfare checks on those children have another, more sinister purpose.



L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo joined Lisa McRee with more.