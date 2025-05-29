Advertisement
For Diego Luna, ‘Andor’ isn’t about the future, but about the past
By Mark Olsen
Mark E. Potts and Yadira Flores
“Andor” star, Diego Luna, talks about the show’s very modern, but historical, themes and how important it was for him to tell a story that meant something.
