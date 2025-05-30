LA Times Today: Some German tourists, fearing harassment or detention, are avoiding U.S.

We know President Trump’s trade policies are costing retailers and workers losses, but now there is real data about how the White House is costing California in billions of dollars in tourism revenue.



L.A. Times special correspondent Erik Kirschbaum wrote about it and joined Lisa McRee from Berlin.