LA Times Today: Senators demand return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia prior to peace agreement

A bipartisan group of senators is calling for the return of thousands of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia. The senators introduced a resolution that demands their return before any peace agreement is finalized.



Doctor Kristina Hook is an assistant professor at Kennesaw State University and an expert in the Ukraine-Russia war. She joined Lisa McRee from Ukraine.