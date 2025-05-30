LA Times Today: Senators demand return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia prior to peace agreement
A bipartisan group of senators is calling for the return of thousands of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia. The senators introduced a resolution that demands their return before any peace agreement is finalized.
Doctor Kristina Hook is an assistant professor at Kennesaw State University and an expert in the Ukraine-Russia war. She joined Lisa McRee from Ukraine.
