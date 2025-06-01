A new Black-owned bookstore inspiring a community

Looking for your next good read? There’s a new Black-owned bookstore in town hoping you’ll swing by. Lore is an independent bookstore and community space in Leimert Park that centers Black design and art, but features everything from children’s book to candles. Yesterday they celebrate their grand opening. Here’s what the people behind the store had to say about what the it means.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. A passionate multimedia journalist and creative nonfiction artist, he most often explores the intersections of identity, culture and media in his work. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada. His portfolio can be viewed at qbowie28.wixsite.com/create. Outside of work, he spends his time looking for good books, honing his craft, and searching for L.A.’s best soul food spot.