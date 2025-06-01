A new Black-owned bookstore inspiring a community

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Looking for your next good read? There’s a new Black-owned bookstore in town hoping you’ll swing by. Lore is an independent bookstore and community space in Leimert Park that centers Black design and art, but features everything from children’s book to candles. Yesterday they celebrate their grand opening. Here’s what the people behind the store had to say about what the it means.