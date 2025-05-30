Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. A passionate multimedia journalist and creative nonfiction artist, he most often explores the intersections of identity, culture and media in his work. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada. His portfolio can be viewed at qbowie28.wixsite.com/create. Outside of work, he spends his time looking for good books, honing his craft, and searching for L.A.’s best soul food spot.