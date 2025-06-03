LA Times Today: California Democrats try to figure out how to win national elections again

Minnesota governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz served a wakeup call at the Democratic Convention in Anaheim this weekend. Walz spoke to a crowd of thousands arguing that a lack of leadership and divisions within the party have weakened the fight against republicans.



Now many are asking what’s next for the future of the Democratic Party.



L.A. Times reporter Laura Nelson joined Lisa McRee to discuss what we need to know.