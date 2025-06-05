LA Times Today: Trump lawyer says U.S. plans to sue UC over antisemitism allegations

Former L.A. radio host and attorney Leo Terrell, now part of the Trump administration, outlined the Department of Justice’s plans to sue the U.C. campuses over allegations of antisemitism. It’s the latest escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts to sanction colleges and universities that fail to meet the president’s demands.



L.A. Times education reporter Jaweed Kaleem is covering what’s at stake for some of California’ flagship universities.