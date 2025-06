Agatha All Along’ and ‘The Studio’ star Kathryn Hahn still doesn’t feel like a ‘Hollywood person’

Kathryn Hahn has had a big year, staring in Marvel Studios’ “Agatha All Along” and the Apple TV+ comedy, “The Studio.” Here, she sits with L.A. Times reporter Mark Olsen to discuss the journey of playing a witch and a Hollywood executive.