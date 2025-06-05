Advertisement
In the wake of the Eaton Fire, Altadena appears to be for sale
California

By Jack Flemming

By Jack Flemming
Robert Gauthier and Mark E. Potts
In the wake of the devastating Eaton fire that tore through Altadena in January, hundreds of signs sprouted up in the ash-laden yards of burned-down homes: “Altadena Not for Sale.”

The slogan signified a resistance toward outside investors looking to buy up the droves of suddenly buildable lots. But as the summer real estate market kicks into gear, not only is Altadena for sale — it seems to be flying off the shelves.

Roughly 145 burned lots have sold so far, around 100 are currently listed, and dozens more are in escrow. The identity of every single buyer isn’t clear, since many are obscured by trusts or limited liability companies, but real estate records and local sources suggest that developers are buying the lion’s share of lots.
