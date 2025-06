The Envelope Emmys Roundtable - Limited Series teaser

Elizabeth Banks, Javier Bardem, Sacha Baron Cohen, Stephen Graham, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate and Renée Zellweger talk dream roles, how to leave it on set and taking risks (subverting expectations) on the Envelope Limited Series & Television Movie Roundtable.



Watch Friday night at 9pm PST time. Presented by Marvel Studios