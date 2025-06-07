What’s with the Waymo drama?

Self-driving cars with claims of making roads safer are becoming more and more ubiquitous nationwide. Here in Santa Monica some residents are pushing back. They’ve complained of light pollution, incessant noise, and traffic jams. The city council says they’re taking steps to address the concerns and Waymo says it’s “striving to be a good neighbor” and “a positive presence here in Santa Monica.”