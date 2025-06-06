Metro opens long-awaited LAX station
Decades after rail first broke ground in Los Angeles County, Angelenos will be one step closer to an airport connection with Friday afternoon’s opening of the LAX/Metro transit center.
The station at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street will connect to the K Line and C Line and, starting next year, to Los Angeles International Airport’s long-awaited automated people mover train. For now, free shuttle buses running every 10 minutes will transport travelers along the 2.5-mile route between the center and LAX.
The transit center was budgeted at $900 million and includes a 16-bay bus plaza with electric bus infrastructure, a bicycle hub and a pickup and drop-off area for those who want to avoid the airport’s traffic-choked horseshoe loop. Metro parking lots near the station will offer short-term parking.
