Metro opens long-awaited LAX station
By Colleen Shalby
Allen J. Schaben and Mark E. Potts
Decades after rail first broke ground in Los Angeles County, Angelenos will be one step closer to an airport connection with Friday afternoon’s opening of the LAX/Metro transit center.

The station at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street will connect to the K Line and C Line and, starting next year, to Los Angeles International Airport’s long-awaited automated people mover train. For now, free shuttle buses running every 10 minutes will transport travelers along the 2.5-mile route between the center and LAX.

The transit center was budgeted at $900 million and includes a 16-bay bus plaza with electric bus infrastructure, a bicycle hub and a pickup and drop-off area for those who want to avoid the airport’s traffic-choked horseshoe loop. Metro parking lots near the station will offer short-term parking.

