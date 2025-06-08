Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:39
The National Guard gather near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles
California

The National Guard gather near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles

By Jason ArmondStaff Photographer 
The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after a second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses.
California
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Advertisement