Community rallies as USC Peace Garden lot to be sold

The USC Peace Garden is one of few green spaces in South LA. It opened in 2023 providing free produce, plants and a safe space. Late May of this year, the staff of the USC Peace Gardens learned that the land their cherished garden was on would be sold in 30 days. After fighting for answers to no avail, they decided to open the garden to the community one last time. Students and locals gathered to share in each other’s company and reflect on their time in the space.