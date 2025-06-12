Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:04
What makes a great California restaurant?
What makes a great California restaurant?

By Bill Addison
David Viramontes and Mark E. Potts
L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison talks about what makes a great restaurant in California and how he chose his list of the 101 best.
Bill Addison

Bill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times. He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.

David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

