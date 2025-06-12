Advertisement
Immigration protest curfews wallop downtown restaurants
Immigration protest curfews wallop downtown restaurants

By Stephanie Breijo
 and Mark E. Potts
Some of L.A.’s most lauded and popular restaurants and bars are struggling to recoup business losses from curfews, protests and road closures.

Some are pivoting business models and changing their hours until the curfew lifts.

“We’re dealt cards and it’s on us to make the most of it and make the best of it,” one operator said.
