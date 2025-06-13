Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:07
Aaron Pierre demonstrates his training at the ‘Rebel Ridge’ ‘boot camp’
Aaron Pierre demonstrates his training at the 'Rebel Ridge' 'boot camp'

By Mark Olsen
Mark E. Potts and Yadira Flores
Aaron Pierre talks about the process to understand his character, taking weapons training to fully portray a soldier in “Rebel Ridge.”
