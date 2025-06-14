Five months after wildfires, it’s still PTSD for animals (Pets Trying to Shake Depression)

Some dogs, and cats, have made multiple moves since the fire and had to get used to new surroundings over and over again. Natalie Langan said that can put them on edge and heighten their separation anxiety, and if their owners are depressed or grief-stricken about loss and uncertainty, the animals absorb those emotions, too.





“Dogs see the world in patterns. That’s how we’re able to train them,” said Langan, who advises her clients to establish new routines for their pets. “The number one thing is to create a new normal, and that’s for humans as well. My parents lost their home to the fire and I’ve been helping them” build structure into their days, and stay on the move “rather than sitting around the condo being sad about what’s happening.”