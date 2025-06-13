Advertisement
The country prepares for ‘No Kings Day’
By Summer Lin
 and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles and other major cities across the nation are girding for widespread demonstrations against the Trump administration Saturday as the federal government expands its aggressive immigration enforcement crackdown beyond Southern California.

In Washington D.C., the U.S. Army will celebrate 250 years of service, as well as President Trump’s 79th birthday, with an unprecedented military parade in the nation’s capital. In response, many around the country will be gathering for “No Kings” demonstrations to voice their opposition to the Trump administration’s policies.

At least a dozen different groups are planning to protest in the Los Angeles area Saturday, following eight consecutive days of downtown demonstrations that have condemned federal operations aimed at chasing down and capturing unauthorized immigrants at their jobs and on city streets.
